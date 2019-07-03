Firearms Amendment Bill is passed

The Firearms Amendment Bill has been passed in the Senate.
The Bill was passed with a simple majority.
But not before some clauses raised concerns on the opposition.
Senator Wade Mark saw some of the measures in the Bill as unconstitutional and draconian.
The pilot of the Bill was the Attorney General, Faris al Rawi.
Mr. al Rawi said reaction to some of the clauses showed that there is a need for people in this country to get their priorities right.
He responded to Senator Mark’s concerns about the separation of powers.
Earlier in the debate National Security Minister Stuart Young said illegal guns are being used to terrorise Venezuelan women, and force them into prostitution.
