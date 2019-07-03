State witness and his wife shot and wounded

A state witness and his wife are shot and wounded in Biche, Trinidad.
Rafeek Hosein and his wife Samdaye remain hospitalized.
The two were shot several times on Monday evening.
Police have been questioning two men in connection with the incident.
It is reported that at about 8pm the 44-year-old man, Mr. Hosein and his 45-year-old wife became the victims of what appeared to be an attempted murder.
Mr. Hosein was struck four times in the upper body and his wife was hit on both her legs.
Up to yesterday the couple was warded in a stable condition at the Sangre Grande District Hospital.
Police say they have recovered over 16 spent shells in the couple’s home.
Mr. Hosein is said to have witnessed the killing of a couple in June 2010.
A team of officers led by Inspector Garcia and Sgt. Bhim responded and was able to intercept the suspects whose ages are 25 and 28.
Officers along Cunapo Road, Biche, stopped the men and the vehicle.
Police say a loaded firearm and another with only one live round of 9mm ammunition we’re seized.
The suspects are from upper Cemetery Street, Diego Martin.
Mr. Hosein is a witness in the double murder of Shantel Byer and her boyfriend Jevon Ferris Murray.
They were killed on June 19th 2010 at Cunapo Main Road in Biche.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.