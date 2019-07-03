State witness and his wife shot and wounded

A state witness and his wife are shot and wounded in Biche, Trinidad.

Rafeek Hosein and his wife Samdaye remain hospitalized.

The two were shot several times on Monday evening.

Police have been questioning two men in connection with the incident.

It is reported that at about 8pm the 44-year-old man, Mr. Hosein and his 45-year-old wife became the victims of what appeared to be an attempted murder.

Mr. Hosein was struck four times in the upper body and his wife was hit on both her legs.

Up to yesterday the cou­ple was ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at the Sangre Grande Dis­trict Hos­pi­tal.

Po­lice say they have re­cov­ered over 16 spent shells in the cou­ple’s home.

Mr. Hosein is said to have witnessed the killing of a couple in June 2010.

A team of of­fi­cers led by In­spec­tor Gar­cia and Sgt. Bhim re­spond­ed and was able to in­ter­cept the sus­pects whose ages are 25 and 28.

Officers along Cunapo Road, Biche, stopped the men and the vehicle.

Po­lice say a loaded firearm and an­oth­er with on­ly one live round of 9mm am­mu­ni­tion we’re seized.

The sus­pects are from up­per Ceme­tery Street, Diego Mar­tin.

Mr. Hosein is a witness in the double murder of Shantel Byer and her boyfriend Jevon Ferris Murray.

They were killed on June 19th 2010 at Cunapo Main Road in Biche.