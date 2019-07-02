I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Gary Aboud adds his voice to calls for decriminalisation of marijuana

Posted on July 2, 2019 by newscenter5

1531628184Social activist Gary Aboud is adding his voice to calls for decriminalisation of marijuana, and he is calling on government to speed up the process.

 

Mr. Aboud says too many people are affected negatively by the current legal system.

 

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Aboud said he sympathizes with users.

 

Mr. Aboud said the time had come for more progressive legislation.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *