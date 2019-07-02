I955 FM


Duke talks tough to JSL International

Posted on July 2, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1505907.ffa521a14cWatson Duke is talking tough to oil company JSL International.

 

He tells it, pay workers severance benefits or face ramifications.

 

For the past week dismissed workers have been voicing concerns over the non-payment of compensation.

 

Yesterday, the head of the National Trade Union Center said enough is enough.

 

 

Mr. Duke told Newscenter 5 yesterday, he hoped the company would let good sense prevail.

 

Last week the workers threatened to protest if nothing changes.

