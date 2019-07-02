Moruga robbery turns deadly

A robbery in Moruga turns deadly.

The victim is 57-year-old Sookram Daniel.

Reports say Mr. Daniel was a resident of Bois Jean Jean Road.

According to police two masked men armed with knives entered Mr. Daniel’s home at around midnight on Saturday.

The assailants reportedly announced a hold up and proceeded to one of the bedrooms.

They allegedly ransacked a wardrobe and removed four thousand dollars in cash.

Hours later, the body of Mr. Daniel was found lying on the floor covered with a bed sheet.

Both his hands were tied behind his back with a piece of white electrical cord, which was also wrapped around his body and his mouth

The cause of death is not yet known.

Enquiries are continuing.