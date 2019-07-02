I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Moruga robbery turns deadly

Posted on July 2, 2019 by newscenter5

Unknown-7A robbery in Moruga turns deadly.

The victim is 57-year-old Sookram Daniel.

Reports say Mr. Daniel was a resident of Bois Jean Jean Road.

According to police two masked men armed with knives entered Mr. Daniel’s home at around midnight on Saturday.

The assailants reportedly announced a hold up and proceeded to one of the bedrooms.

They allegedly ransacked a wardrobe and removed four thousand dollars in cash.

Hours later, the body of Mr. Daniel was found lying on the floor covered with a bed sheet.

Both his hands were tied behind his back with a piece of white electrical cord, which was also wrapped around his body and his mouth

The cause of death is not yet known.

Enquiries are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *