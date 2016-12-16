I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Election Day announced for Tobago

Posted on December 16, 2016 by newscenter5

unknown-41Election day is announced in Tobago.

 

Tobagonians will go to the polls on January 23rd.

 

Nomination day is January 3rd.

 

The date was announced via a news release from the office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

 

At the last THA polls, the Peoples National Movement won all 12 seats.

 

At least 5 parties are likely to contest the Elections next month.

 

They include The Tobago Forwards, The Progressive Democratic Party, and The Tobago Organisation of the People.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *