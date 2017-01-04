I955 FM


3 dead 4 wounded in mass shooting in Freeport

Posted on January 4, 2017 by newscenter5

murderThree people are killed in an early morning shooting in central Trinidad.

The dead are identified as Winston Edwards, Kent Brown and Elton Amora. We are told four others were wounded and have been taken to hospital.

Details are sketchy but Newscenter 5 the incident occurred in Freeport.

Newscenter five is told gunmen opened fire on the victims at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson street.

 

 

 

