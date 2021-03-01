I955 FM


Early morning murder in Penal

Posted on March 1, 2021

An early morning murder in Penal.

The victim is identified as Kendall Austin also known as Pantin

The killing occurred at Sunrees Road Extension at around 1:30am.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said upon arrival, police found Mr. Austin’s bullet riddled body in a track.

He died at the scene.

Investigators say 10 spent 9mm shells and 3 projectiles were recovered.

Police say Mr. Austin was a known offender in the Penal district.

They believe the killing was gang related.

