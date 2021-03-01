An early morning murder in Penal.
The victim is identified as Kendall Austin also known as Pantin
The killing occurred at Sunrees Road Extension at around 1:30am.
Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.
It is said upon arrival, police found Mr. Austin’s bullet riddled body in a track.
He died at the scene.
Investigators say 10 spent 9mm shells and 3 projectiles were recovered.
Police say Mr. Austin was a known offender in the Penal district.
They believe the killing was gang related.
