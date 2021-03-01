An early morning murder in Penal.

The victim is identified as Kendall Austin also known as Pantin

The killing occurred at Sunrees Road Extension at around 1:30am.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the area and contacted the police.

It is said upon arrival, police found Mr. Austin’s bullet riddled body in a track.

He died at the scene.

Investigators say 10 spent 9mm shells and 3 projectiles were recovered.

Police say Mr. Austin was a known offender in the Penal district.

They believe the killing was gang related.