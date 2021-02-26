I955 FM


Tunapuna Business Chamber gathers data on drivers in the area to protect the traveling public

Posted on February 26, 2021 by admin

The greater Tunapuna Business Chamber launches an initiative aimed at gathering data on drivers in the area to protect the traveling public.

And so far President of the chamber Melissa Senhouse says of the 100 drivers surveyed, 80 percent were PH drivers who did not understand the process of becoming legitimate.

She says the research shows only 20% of the group surveyed is legitimate.

She hopes the project can go national.

Ms. Senhouse was speaking on the Leadership Unlearned Program on i95.5fm on Wednesday.

