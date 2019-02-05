I955 FM


Early morning blaze in Moloney

Posted on February 5, 2019 by newscenter5

An early morning fire at Building 15 in Moloney.

 

Reports say police physically ran to the apartment to rescue persons inside.

 

Speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce says one of his fire fighters was in the midst of the blaze battling the flames.

 

Mr. Bruce said the damage is valued in the millions.

