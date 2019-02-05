Police describe threatening voice messages after shooting in Sealots as fertile

Police describes the threatening and descriptive voice messages that followed the bloody shooting spree at Sealots as fertile.

A total of three people including a 38-year-old mother of two were killed while several others were wounded.

It is said the assailants drove into Pioneer Drive and opened fire on Sunday night and then returned to finish the job on Monday.

Today President of the Police Association, Michael Seales tells Newscenter 5 while the intent was to intimidate, it can prove useful to police.

Inspector Seales also note the audacity displayed by criminals describing it as detrimental to both officers and civilians.

He is urging both residents and investigators to cooperate in a bid to get the criminal element under control.

He says the situation is volatile and could worsen quickly.

The killings have pushed the murder toll to 51 so far this year.