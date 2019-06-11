I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Drive-by shooting in Diego Martin now engaging attention of police

Posted on June 11, 2019 by newscenter5

gun-drive-byA fatal drive-by shooting in Diego Martin is now engaging the attention of police.

 

Dead is Sebastian “Buju” Joseph.

 

The incident happened at Rich Plain Road at around 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Joseph was liming with friends when a vehicle drove up along side them.

 

One of the occupants is said to have opened fire hitting him several times.

 

The vehicle then sped off.

 

Mr. Joseph was later found lying in a pool of blood.

 

He died at the scene.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *