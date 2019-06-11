I955 FM


Opposition Leader describes government’s proposed amendments to Information Act as “a golden parachute”

Posted on June 11, 2019 by newscenter5
Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Opposition Leader describes the government’s proposed amendments to the Information Act a golden parachute.

 

Kamla Persad Bissessar was addressing supporters at the party’s Monday night forum at Naparima College.

 

Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar said the government has inserted so much red tape that by the time the information is accessible; the administration will no longer be in office.

 

She described it as the action of a dangerous dictatorship.

 

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also questioned the governments haste in wanting to pass this Bill.

