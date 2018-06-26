I955 FM


Double homicide in Morvant

Posted on June 26, 2018 by newscenter5

577c3b019ba9f.imageA double homicide in Morvant.

 

The dead men have been identified as Adrian Gabriel and Samuel David.

 

A female Latoya Cumberbatch was also wounded in the attack and is said to be warded at hospital.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the shootings occurred some time last night in the Never Dirty area.

 

The killings are now engaging the attention of police.

