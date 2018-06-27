A chopping incident may have led to murder of 2 men in Morvant

Police say a chopping incident of over one week ago may have led to the murder of two men in Morvant.
32-year-old Adrian Gabriel and 28-year-old Samuel David were yesterday morning shot at their homes in Never Dirty.
It is believed the same killers were responsible for both deaths.
It is said gunmen went first to Mr. David’s home where they shot him.
They proceeded to Mr. Gabriel’s home in the same building where they shot him and 19-year-old Latoya Cumberbatch.
She was wounded but Mr. Gabriel and Mr. David died at hospital.
Residents reported hearing explosions
Relatives of the men say there was a confrontation earlier this month over a parking space on the compound.
On the 17th of this month a man was chopped during an altercation with his neighbour.
His wrist was almost severed.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.