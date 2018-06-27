State-owned Educational Facilities Company Ltd narrowly escapes equipment being seized because of debt

State-owned Educational Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) has narrowly escaped a move by a restaurant supply company to seize its equipment to clear a $700,000 debt.

Lawyers and a bailiff representing Advance Commercial Equipment Ltd, of El Socorro, San Juan, yesterday went to EFCL’s office at Long Circular Road, Maraval, to seize equipment and vehicles.

However, they left after the company’s management paid the money, which included their fees for yesterday’s proposed action.

The company had sued EFCL over its failure to clear its debt for the supply of cafeteria equipment for seven primary and secondary schools across T&T.

Eight schools were involved.

The equipment was supplied between 2011 and 2015 during the People’s Partnership administration.

The company was paid periodically by the EFCL during the period but the debt claimed represented the balance owed.