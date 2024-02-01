CRIME FIGHTING TARGETS FOR 2023 NOT REALISED…

The Trinidad and Tobago police service has missed several targets set last year, in the fight against crime.

Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher says, the goals set may have been over ambitious.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher and her executive were before the joint select committee, on national security in the parliament yesterday.

Responding to questions from committee member and independent senator Paul Richards, the commissioner had some difficulty with clarifications.

She listed some of the targets, chief among them reducing the statistics.

According to the commissioner there will be adjustments this year