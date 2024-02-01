A MEMBER OF THE TTPS LOCKED AWAY FOR 15 YEARS FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT. THE VICTIM HIS DAUGHTER…

A police officer who admitted to raping his 12-year-old daughter several times, over a three-year period gets 15 years in prison.

The officer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to seven sexual offences in April last year, but was only sentenced by high court judge Hayden St Clair-Douglas, yesterday morning.

According to the agreed facts in the case, the officer’s wife discovered that he had been abusing their daughter in July 2010, after she found a DVD in their bedroom containing a video of one of the attacks, while cleaning their bedroom.

While the face of the man in the video was not visible, the woman recognised her husband by his genitals.

The officer had denied any wrongdoing before later reluctantly admitted to it.

The woman evicted the officer from their home, and then made a report.

The victim was interviewed, and told investigators her father began having sex with her when she was nine-years-old.

She said, the attacks happened three times weekly in her parents’ bedroom while her mother was not home.

The officer was slapped with five charges for having sex with a minor, one for grievous sexual assault, and another for serious indecency.

Justice St. Clair-Douglas sentenced, the officer to 15 years in prison for each of the statutory rape charges and for grievous sexual assault.

He was also sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, for serious indecency.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning that the officer will be released after serving 15 years in prison.