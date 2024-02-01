TUCO PRESIDENT RETRACTS

TUCO president Ainsley King, retracts his criticism of political commentary following a backlash.

In a statement on the impact of political commentary on the art form on Tuesday. Mr. King said, it is a genre of calypso, which has been harmful.

He has received flack for his utterances.

Yesterday, Mr. King apologized.

But he insisted, for the art form to progress, hurtful lyrics cannot be the order of the day.

His vision for the future of calypso does not include such commentary.

Mister king said, TUCO is in trouble and needs help.

On the morning show on i95.5fm mister King said, a business model is being created.

The TUCO head wants all in the art form to consider ways of improving competitions and their writing skills.