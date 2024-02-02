I955 FM


AN ISLAND WIDE BLACKOUT IN TOBAGO…

February 2, 2024

An island wide blackout in Tobago.

The outage occurred around 3pm yesterday.

The Trinidad and Tobago electricity commission explains, the incident happened during the course of maintenance work at Toco.

Head of communications at the utility Annabelle Brasnell explains, in a release yesterday. T&TEC said, it could not say what was the root cause of the initial fault.

However, it said it is being investigated.

It advised that at 6:00 p.m. yesterday, all of its Tobago customers were back on supply.

