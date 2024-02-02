5.3 MILLION US DOLLARS TO FIGHT GENDER BASED VIOLENCE & SEXUAL ABUSE…

A 5.3 million US dollar disbursement, is said to have translated into key achievements in the fight against gender based violence, and sexual abuse in Trinidad and Tobago.
The European union funded spotlight initiative counts amongst the gains, the institutional strengthening of the justice and security sectors.
Implementation of the small grants programme, and the training of RHAS.
