DECLINE IN AIR QUALITY ACROSS T&T…

The population is faced with a decline in air quality across both islands.

This is confirmed by the Trinidad and Tobago meteorological service.

The met service says this due to a Saharan dust surge, which began moving across the region from Monday.

The situation has triggered respiratory ailments in several persons, and is even agitating some livestock.

On Wednesday, chief meteorologist Gary Benjamin said, there is a significant concentration of Saharan dust present in the atmosphere.

Speaking with Newscentre five again yesterday, Mr. Benjamin said the air quality is cause for concern.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued to three areas in south Trinidad and Port of Spain.

The environmental management agency said yesterday, this action taken was according to the air quality index.