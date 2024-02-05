NO GLASS BOTTLES CARNIVAL MONDAY & TUESDAY

There is a ban on the use of glass bottles, on the two days of carnival this year.

According to legal notice 21, the ban on the use of glass bottles in or within the vicinity of a carnival event in any public place is effective from, 4am on Monday February 12th to midnight Tuesday on February 13th .

In a statement last Friday, the police said members of the public found in breach of the regulations, can face a fine of one thousand dollars on conviction or up to six months in prison.