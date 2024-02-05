15 INDIVIDUALS NETTED IN TWO D.U.I EXERCISES…

15 individuals are now in custody, following two dui exercises.

A release from the TTPS says, the apprehensions took place between 8am and 12pm on Saturday.

It says, officers of the highway patrol task force and south highway patrol conducted an exercise, in the vicinity of Gasparillo by-pass road.

Forty-three drivers were tested, and thirteen were found with breath alcohol levels exceeding the legally prescribed limit.

Five fixed penalty notices were also issued, for various offences.

This exercise was coordinated by, Inspector Mohan.

Later that day, two persons were arrested during an exercise in the north central division.

Officers of the divisional dui team arrested, one man for driving without a permit, certificate of insurance and one other individual, for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

They also issued ten fixed penalty notices, for various traffic offences.

ACP Subero spearheaded this exercise.