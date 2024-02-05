HOW DID THE TOP COP ERLA, MAKE THE TOP OF THE MERIT LIST ?

MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

An opposition MP, is now questioning the process used to select police commissioner, Erla Harewood Christopher last year.

Dr. Roodal Moonilal believes, it is time to find out more from the police service commission.

Dr. Moonilal says, there should be an investigation into how the current police commissioner ended at the top, of the merit list.

The police commissioner has faced criticisms, after her appearance before the joint select committee of the parliament on national security last week.

She admitted, to several failures in the police service’s crime fighting targets.

Dr. Moonilal also said, the prime minister recent trip to the United States will bear no fruit.

Dr. Keith Rowley, last week spent some days being part of several meetings, with the focus on crime in his home country.

Meanwhile, Oropouche west MP Davendranath Tancoo says, the police commissioner Erla Christopher has been a failure.

He says, the detection rate stated by the authorities is nothing to celebrate.

Yesterday Mr. Tancoo said, the statistics are telling.

Mr. Tancoo also said, there are persons who hold high offices being responsible for crime, and they should be removed.

They were both speaking at a media conference, at the Charles street office of the opposition leader.