THE OPPOSITION LEADER LOSES HER COOL WHILE ADDRESSING CRIME.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

The opposition leader is accusing the government of not having any compassion, for people affected by crime.

On Monday night Kamla Persad-Bissessar, found it difficult to keep her cool while addressing a cottage meeting, of the united national congress.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said, the time has come to clean up the national security council, and she believes only when this is done the prime minister will show he is serious about crime.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley described her statement as nonsense.

He said, at no time did he say he would not meet with the opposition.

Dr. Rowley was responding to reporters at a media conference on national security.