THE METEOROLOGICAL OFFICE WARNS OF MORE SAHARAN DUST…

The Trinidad and Tobago meteorological service is warning the public, of an increased presence of Saharan dust concentrations in the atmosphere from today.

It says, this should last until Friday.

Senior meteorologist Gary Benjamin, told us yesterday what to expect.

The met office is again warning that sensitive individuals, could experience respiratory symptoms and should therefore reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Air quality index readings provided by the environmental authority today place Arima in a moderate zone of 54, Mayaro is also moderate with an air quality index reading of 55, and Point Lisas is moderate with an air quality index reading of 57.

In addition the nation’s capital has a moderate air quality index reading of 63. While San Fernando and Toco are at a moderate 65 air quality index.