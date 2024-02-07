INCREASE IN CEMENT PRICES…

Members of the public will soon begin paying more for cement.

The Contractors Association of Trinidad and Tobago, sees this as a sure reality in response to the announcement by Trinidad Cement Ltd.

The price of the commodity will be increased to $57 dollars and 38 cents in the coming weeks

The current cement price is $53 dollars and 81 cents.

The new price, kicks in on February 19th.

President of the contractors association, Glen Mahabairsingh says, the new price of cement will no doubt affect almost all areas of construction.

Speaking with Newscentre Five yesterday, Mr. Mahabairsingh describes the TCL price increase as sudden and rapid.

He is of the view the price hike should have been done incrementally.

Via a statement TCL describes customers as valued clients.

The company says, as discussed at a virtual meeting held on Monday, January 22nd, Cemex Tcl continues to face increasing manufacturing costs.

TCL says, despite investments and efficiencies implementation, the company has been unable to mitigate increases fully.