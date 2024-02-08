I955 FM


MORE CONCERNS ABOUT THE SLOW PACE OF JUSTICE IN THIS COUNTRY…

Posted on February 8, 2024 by admin

The judiciary agrees that probate matters take far too long.

The admission was made in a two-page statement from the judiciary, headed by Ivor Archie.

It was in response to complaints about the probate process.

The judiciary says, it has repeatedly and consistently bemoaned the slow pace of the process, in its attempts to address the situation.

The judiciary says, recent meetings have been held with the prime minister and a sub-committee of cabinet, which have provided hope.

However, it notes the problem was threefold, since it relates to staffing, quality of applications, and the resultant backlog of applications.

