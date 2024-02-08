GYPSY, WINS NATIONAL EXTEMPO COMPETITION…

NCC head Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters

Winston Gypsy Peters is the winner of the National Extempo Competition, even as there continues to be criticisms of his decision to compete.

The national carnival commission chairman and Myron-B, went at each other in the finals at the kaiso house at the Queen’s Park Savannah last evening.

While he welcomes his 14th victory in the competition Mr. Peters says, he does not understand what the debate is about.

He feels criticisms would have come regardless of a win or loss.

The last time he won the extempo competition was in 2017.

After some eliminations and biting picong among the performers, Mr. Peters and Myron-B became the finalists.

Myron-B had to settle for second place as was earlier predicted by Gypsy.

The night also saw the freestyle competition, which was won by Squeezy Rankin.