COVID 19 cluster at Carerra Prison

Carrera Island Prison, Trinidad & Tobago

Carrera Island Prison is locked down.

The action follows the discovery of a cluster of COVID-19 cases discovered among the inmate population.

Yesterday Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan confirmed 34 prisoners have tested positive for the virus.

The infected inmates were relocated while all others on the island are being treated as primary contacts.

Mr. Pulchan said the move will curb the spread of the virus behind the prison’s walls.

He admitted there continues to be vaccine hesitancy at prisons across Trinidad and Tobago and urged inmates to get vaccinated.

Mr. Pulchan told Newscenter 5 another batch of health care professionals will return to the island tomorrow to continue testing.