5 persons gunned down in the last 48 hours

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan

Several gun related incidents have left up to 5 people dead in the last 2 days.

In one of the incidents a reported exchange gunfire involving police officers left a husband and wife dead in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Yesterday police fatally shot Anthony St. Louis and his wife Niama Alexander.

The officers were at the time investigating a reported plot to kill the Prisons Commissioner.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mr. St. Louis and his wife were killed by the officers at their Walters Lane, Enterprise home.

Police believe the 2 were conspirators in the plot to kill Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.

According to police when they went to the home of the couple they were fired upon.

They returned fire hitting the couple.

Commissioner Pulchan was not too concerned about the reported plan to kill him.