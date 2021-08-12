Tradesman killed near his home

A tradesman from Marabella is shot and killed near his home.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Scott was reportedly involved in an altercation with a group of men one day before he was killed, but police are not making a connection.

Mr. Scott was standing on the road near his Bayshore home yesterday afternoon when 3 men walked up to him and fired several shots.

The men escaped in a vehicle, which was said to be parked nearby.

A District Medical Officer pronounced Mr. Scott dead at the scene.

Meanwhile a Laventille man has died after he was shot in the head.

Mr. Triston Max Thomas of Clifton Hill St. Paul Street was shot yesterday morning while in downtown Port of Spain.

Mr. Thomas was sitting his vehicle parked on the corner of George and Queen Streets when he was shot.

Two men were reportedly seen running away from the area.

Mr. Thomas was found slumped in the driver’s seat of the black Nissan Navarra.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died.

The incident occurred at around 11:40am.