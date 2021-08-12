Las Lomas Imam fatally shot

Another shooting claimed the life of Imam Shayan Imtiaz Azizullah

He was in the yard of his Saroop Avenue, Las Lomas home when he was shot.

The Imam of the Las Lomas Masjid was shot at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Also in the yard at the time was his wife who was not hurt.

Imam Azizullah was shot several times in the chest.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he died.

Police say they have no motive yet for that killing.