Opposition questions absence of National Security Minister at high level event

MP for Oropouche Dr Roodal Moonilal

The Opposition is chiding the national security minister over his absence from a high profile meeting with US Officials.

The meeting with the Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller took place on Tuesday.

Yesterday MP for Oropouche Dr Roodal Moonilal questioned the Minister’s no show.

He said it appeared the Prime Minister preferred to take Minister Stuart Young to meet the delegation over the Line Minister and he wants to know why?

According to Dr. Moonilal, Minister Hinds posted a statement indicating that he did meet the US Officials.

However he said that post came after the fact and still warrants questions.