Communications Minister says Opposition MP is seeking to create controversy where there is none

Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga

Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga said the courtesy calls were made to the Head of the Cabinet and the National Security Minister.

He tells Newscenter 5 Minister Young was only present as a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Minister says the Opposition MP is seeking to create controversy where there is none.

Via statement on Tuesday Minister Hinds said he met with the US Admiral at the Ministry’s Tower, Waterfront Building.

He said the meeting focused on the bilateral relations that both countries continue to maintain in the area of security cooperation.