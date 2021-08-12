Delta Variant has reached Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 2 cases of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health said the 1st patient is a recently returned national who travelled to Trinidad from the United States.

The 2nd patient had arrived in the country after travelling from Mexico, transiting through Panama and Guyana.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last night said it is clear, the protocols for entry to Trinidad and Tobago worked.

The Minister insisted the Delta Variant is not in the communities.

The Ministry said earlier the presence of these Delta Variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies

This laboratory has been testing COVID-19 positive samples from Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean community member States since September last year.

Trinidad and Tobago’s protocols say all returning adults, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should spend 14 days in a State-supervised quarantine facility.

They also say these entry protocols will continue to be implemented.

Minister Deyalsingh said with the presence of the Delta Variant gives people even more reason to get vaccinated.

He said the strategy changes somewhat.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been confirmed cases of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in 142 countries.

Research has suggested that the Delta Variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants.