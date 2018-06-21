I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Couva south MP who posed question to Minister Imbert about the Galleons Passage says it’s a fiasco

Posted on June 21, 2018 by newscenter5

rudy-indarsinghThe MP who posed the question to Minister Imbert in the parliament yesterday describes this latest development as a fiasco.

 

Couva south MP Rudrananth Indarsignh says the inability of the government shows they are incompetent.

 

He says government should never have had a hand in the procurement of the vessel.

 

Mr. Indarsingh is questioning which persons affiliated with the government will be the beneficiary of the retrofitting contract.

 

Mr. Indarsingh was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *