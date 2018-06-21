Couva south MP who posed question to Minister Imbert about the Galleons Passage says it’s a fiasco

The MP who posed the question to Minister Imbert in the parliament yesterday describes this latest development as a fiasco.

Couva south MP Rudrananth Indarsignh says the inability of the government shows they are incompetent.

He says government should never have had a hand in the procurement of the vessel.

Mr. Indarsingh is questioning which persons affiliated with the government will be the beneficiary of the retrofitting contract.

Mr. Indarsingh was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.