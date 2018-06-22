3 Opposition senators thrown out of the House

Three opposition senators are thrown out of the House, during a heated confrontation involving the Vice President, Nigel De Frietas.

Mr. De Frietas was not pleased with the direction of Senator Wade Mark’s contribution to the debate on the Criminal Division and District Criminal and Traffic Courts Bill last night.

He sought to guide senator mark but subsequently brought his presentation to an abrupt end.

Vice president De Frietas later ejected two other senators, Saddam Hussain and Taharka Obika.

They were each told to leave the House because of comments attributed to them.

Vice President De Frietas read the Riot Act, saying he would not tolerate certain behaviors.

The three ousted senators were later allowed to return to their seats.