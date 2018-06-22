2 men dead and one woman in critical condition in separate incidents last night

One man is dead following a shooting incident in the Laventille area.
Newscentre 5 understands the unidentified man was walking along the roadway at Sandy Trace Breeze Hill Upper St. Barbs when he was approached by a man who fired several shots.
The man was hit in the head and several parts of his body, he died at the scene.
Investigators say the man was not known to be from the area.
And a man is dead and his wife warded at hospital following a chopping incident in the east.
The dead man is identified as John Samaroo.
Mr. Samaroo was the owner of a bar.
Reports say Mr. Samaroo was closing the bar in Tamana last night when he was ambushed by two masked men who were apparently hiding in some bushes nearby.
The men are said to have dealt Mr. Samaroo several chops to his arms and neck.
They also slit his throat.
He died at the scene.
The men also attacked Mr. Samaroo’s wife, Susan.
Her throat was also slit.
She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she remains warded in a critical condition.
Police have launched a manhunt for the two male suspects.
