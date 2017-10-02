Chinese national gunned down in San Fernando during robbery

A Chinese national known as only as Lee is gunned down during a robbery in San Fernando.
According to reports Mr. Lee was shot dead on Saturday night.
Police say, Mr. Lee was operating roulette machines at Rhythmasters Recreational Club on Murcurapo Street at around 11:55 p.m. when three armed men entered the building, and announced a hold-up.
The men reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business place.
Reports say Mr. Lee attempted to raise an alarm but was subsequently beaten by the suspects.
One of the criminals is said to have shot in the chest before the trio fled the scene.
Reports say Mr. Lee was dead before police arrived.
Investigations are underway.
