Changes to GATE working well says Education Minister

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says from all reports changes to the GATE program are working well. This he says despite what critics may say.

Minister Garcia has introduced means testing for the Government Assistance for Tertiary Education program.

Contributing to the budget debate in the parliament on Friday night, the Minister said it now means that the right people are now accessing GATE.

He explained the economic realities called for a restructuring of the program.

Students applying to tertiary level institutions now undergo an income means test to determine their level of eligibility for funding via the program.