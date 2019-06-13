Brazen daylight shooting outside school in Belmont…TTUTA VP calls for communities to rise up against these incidents

A call for the nation’s schools to be a place of sanctuary for children.
It comes from the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association in the wake of a brazen daylight shooting outside a Belmont primary school yesterday.
3 students are now nursing gunshot wounds among them a 6-year-old boy.
Reports say at around 3pm yesterday, just after the dismissal of classes several men armed with guns opened fire on a Toyota Hilux in the vicinity of Belmont Circular Road near the Belmont Government Primary School.
Vice President of TTUTA Kyrla Robertson-Thomas is calling on communities to rise up against these incidents.
2 of the injured aged 6 and 15 were the children of a man police say is a known gang leader.
An 18-year-old student was shot in her leg.
Mrs. Robertson-Thomas believes more police patrols maybe needed.
Newscenter 5 understands the gunmen followed the intended target, 38-year-old James Gordon of Maracas, as he ran along Belmont Circular Road.
The shooting incident sent persons scampering for safety.
Investigations are continuing.
