Belmont man goes home after 2 years on remand for murder

Anton Backles

A Belmont man has been freed on a charge of murder.

Anton Beckles spent the last 2 years in remand charged with the shooting death of his neighbour Michael Sheldon john in July 2020.

Forty-seven-year-old Mr. John was shot dead at his Belmont home after he allegedly argued with one of his neighbours.

The enquiry was first head by the Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle but was aborted and reassigned to Rehanna Hosein.

Attorney Wayne Sturge raised objection over the State’s decision to lead fresh evidence from the victim’s wife.

At the end Mr. Sturge said there was insufficient evidence linking his client to the crime.

Mr. Beckles was freed on Monday by Magistrate Hosein who upheld a “No Case Submission” by his attorneys.

The magistrate agreed that there was not enough evidence to link Mr. Beckles to the crime.