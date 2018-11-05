(Barbados) No lay offs at Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation…at least for now

There will be no lay offs at the state owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation…at least not at the moment.

But staff there will be receiving a five percent wage increase…the same as other government workers.

This came out of a meeting between the Employees Bargaining Unit, the Barbados Workers Union and the management of the CBC last Friday.

BWU consultant Sir Roy Trotman spoke with the media after the meeting.

There was also the issue of restructuring the company.

Meanwhile, there will be job losses at the Transport Board.

Some fifty workers have already been given termination letters.

Sir Roy has also been in discussions there.

He said the matter is to be discussed with the workers affected this week.

The government has been rolling out retrenchment measures aimed at treating with the ailing economy.