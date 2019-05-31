Another shooting incident in Carenage…12-year-old wounded

Another shooting incident in Carenage, three people have been wounded, among them a 12-year-old boy.
Police say Jude Mendoza is among three people wounded when gunmen opened fire outside a house in Calabash Alley, Carenage on Wednesday night.
57-year-old Kevin Sinnette was shot in the chest.
32-year-old Michael Fuentes suffered cuts and bruises as he tried to flee the scene.
Young Jude was hit 3 times about the body.
All the wounded were taken to the St. James Medical Complex.
Up to yesterday Mr. Fuentes was treated and discharged while Mr. Sinnette was warded.
Jude Mendoza was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.
Police are investigating.
Earlier this month three people, including a 14-year-old Naomi Nelson were killed in Big Yard.
The deaths were the result of an exchange of gunfire involving the police and alleged gang members in the community.
Investigations are taking place into the incident.
