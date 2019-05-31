I955 FM


2-week registration period for Venezuelan migrants begins today

Posted on May 31, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.1805907.0cce79b04bToday marks the start of a two- week registration period for Venezuelan migrants to receive a one-year work permit waiver. The waiver is to be renewed in six months to ensure compliance with the conditions of registration. Registration locations are:

Queen Park Oval – 94 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

Achievers’ Banquet Hall –  24 Adesh Drive, Duncan Village, San Fernando.

Caroline Building – Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

 

 

Source: Trinidad Express

