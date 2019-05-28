I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Flow and Digicel suing government of Antigua/Barbuda

Posted on May 28, 2019 by newscenter5
Prime Minister of Antigua/Barbuda, Gaston Browne

Prime Minister of Antigua/Barbuda, Gaston Browne

Telecommunications giants, Flow and Digicel are suing the government of Antigua and Barbuda over the issue of digital spectrum allocation.

 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne wants to force the two foreign companies to share their space equally with competitor the state owned Antigua Public Utilities Authority.

 

Prime minister Browne said last weekend the companies are resisting the move.

 

Mr. Browne said the Telecommunications Minister wrote to the companies but they continue to make excuses for not wanting to share the space equally.

 

The Prime Minister said Digicel ended up with the low frequency spectrum and as a result APUA was placed at a disadvantage and the government cannot allow such inequity to continue.

 

He said the companies have already filed action against the government.

This entry was posted in News, Regional News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *