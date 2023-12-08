AN EDINBURGH GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENT, FORCED TO EAT BISCUITS DIPPED IN A TOILET…

A report that a primary school student was forced to eat biscuits dipped in a toilet, is not sitting well with the National Parent Teachers Association.

The incident occurred at the Edinburgh Government Primary School last week, and involved a boy in the infant-1 class.

According to reports, the 5 year old was confronted by a group of older children during the lunch break on, November 27th, 2023.

An Express article quotes the child’s mother as saying the boy was made to eat snacks off the floor, by the group and later forced to eat contaminated biscuits.

She said, the older children had dipped the biscuits in a toilet bowl and a drain, and forced her son to eat them.

A report was made to the Ministry of Education and the police.

According to the mother, her son developed gastroenteritis, experienced vomiting, asthma, and had difficulty breathing.

Yesterday NPTA President Walter Stewart said, the situation is disturbing.

He said, there is need for constant supervision of children during break-time and lunch.

Mr. Stewart is recommending parents play a role, in securing the children during these periods.

The boy’s mother has said, she is disappointed in the way the situation was handled by the school’s administration, as she was told of the issue by her daughter and not the school.

She also said, parents of the alleged bullies had not been told by the school of what had been done to her child, until she insisted on a meeting.