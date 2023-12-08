I955 FM


CONCERN FOR ANIMALS FROM ONE INTEREST GROUP AHEAD OF FESTIVE SEASON…

Posted on December 8, 2023 by admin

President of the Animals 360 Foundation wants law to prevent members of the public from handling fireworks.

Founder Roger Marshall is questioning what is keeping back government from making it law.

He says, the proposed bill was taken to the Parliament since 2022 to be debated, but nothing has come of it.

According to Section 99 of the proposed act, any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.

Speaking with Newscentre Five yesterday Mr. Marshall said, a definite stance and hefty fines on the issue must be taken.

Mr. Marshall also said, a wide cross section of the population suffers from, the indiscriminate use of fireworks.

In Trinidad and Tobago, persons are required to first seek the permission of the Commissioner of Police before setting off any fireworks.

